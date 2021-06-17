Atwood Pharmacy leases new space

By
-
ATWOOD PHARMACY, an independent pharmacy, has leased the former deli space at 1302 Atwood Ave. in Johnston. / COURTESY SWEENEY REAL ESTATE & APPRAISAL

JOHNSTON – Atwood Pharmacy, a family-owned, independent pharmacy, has leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at 1302 Atwood Ave.

The pharmacy has a newly approved drive-thru at the site, as well.

The site lease was brokered by Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, according to a news release.

The property is the former location of Schroder’s Bakery and Deli.

- Advertisement -

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display