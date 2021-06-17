Atwood Pharmacy leases new space

JOHNSTON – Atwood Pharmacy, a family-owned, independent pharmacy, has leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at 1302 Atwood Ave.
The pharmacy has a newly approved drive-thru at the site, as well.
The site lease was brokered by Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, according to a news release.
The property is the former location of Schroder’s Bakery and Deli.
