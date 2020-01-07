Audit: R.I. General Fund revenue exceeds spending and transfers by $8.5M in FY19

PROVIDENCE – Fiscal 2019 General Fund revenue exceeded spending and transfers by $8.5 million, according to an audit report released by the General Assembly on Tuesday.

The R.I. Auditor General report said that the state’s “rainy day” fund had a balance of $203.9 million at the end of the fiscal year. The RI Capital Plan Fund was funded at $96.9 million at that time.

The state’s government-wide deficit thinned from $367.8 million to $265.5 million year over year.

Other details from the Independent Auditor’s Report:

- Advertisement -

Rhode Island’s General Fund totaled $371 million on June 30, with $25.5 million appropriated for the fiscal 2020 budget and $5 million set for future appropriation.

Lottery transfer was $397.3 for the fiscal year, an 8.8% increase year over year.

General Fund expenditures were $7.2 billion for the year, of which human services accounted for $4 billion. Education accounted for $1.6 billion in expenditures.

Federal grant revenue totaled $2.8 billion, $82.1 million more than the previous fiscal year. Federal grants comprised 39% of all revenue, while taxes supported 44%.

Long-term liabilities totaled $7.5 billion at the end of the fiscal year.

Net pension liabilities were $3.6 billion at the end of the fiscal year.