Audit: R.I. Medicaid paid more than $38M in services for out-of-state residents 

By
-
AN AUDIT RELEASED TUESDAY found the state paid at least $38.4 million to managed care organizations from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2021 for beneficiaries who were no longer residing in Rhode Island.

PROVIDENCE – An audit released Tuesday by the R.I. Joint Committee on Legislative Services found the state’s Medicaid program disbursed at least $38.4 million to managed care organizations from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2021 for beneficiaries residing out of state and, in some cases, were extended for two to three years after enrollees

