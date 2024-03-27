Audit: R.I. Medicaid paid more than $38M in services for out-of-state residents 

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – An audit released Tuesday by the R.I. Joint Committee on Legislative Services found the state’s Medicaid program disbursed at least $38.4 million to managed care organizations from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2021 for beneficiaries residing out of state and, in some cases, were extended for two to three years after enrollees had switched residencies from Rhode Island.

Titled “Medicaid Capitation Paid for Members Residing in Other States” and conducted by the R.I. Auditor General David A. Bergantino and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General

, the analysis found that the state made payments for enrollees residing in nine other states and Puerto Rico.

Approximately $16.5 million was paid from state general revenues to either of three managed care organizations - Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, Tufts Health Plan and United Healthcare Community Plan - which administers health benefits for the approximately 316,000 Rhode Island-based Medicaid members.

The “capitation payments,” similar to monthly health insurance premiums paid on the private market,

represent roughly 64% of Medicaid benefit expenditures, according to the audit.

Medicaid currently represents the largest expenditure category in the state budget, amounting to $3.5 billion in fiscal 2022.

Rhode Island Medicaid members had 194,024 “overlapping” capitation payments, according to the report.

A summary of the audit said that internal controls over eligibility “were not operating effectively to reasonably ensure that eligibility was limited to members residing in Rhode Island.” It

recommends the R.I. Office of Health and Human Services that it improve its internal controls in determining eligibility and the residency of beneficiaries.

The report also notes that Rhode Island is not an outlier, as several states have had issues in managing Medicaid rolls, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, but exasperated by “ineffective procedures and policies” designed to confirm residencies of beneficiaries. For example, a previous audit of 14 states released by the U.S. Office of Inspector General identified more than $249 million in unallowable Medicaid capitation payments made to managed care organizations on behalf of deceased people between 2009 and 2019.

According to the R.I. Public Expenditure Council, state general revenue expenditures on Medicaid increased by 44.7% between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2024, outpacing the 37.4 % growth rate of overall general revenue spending.

All three Rhode Island Medicaid MCOs

have signed contract extensions through June 30, 2025.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.

EOHHS in responding to the report said the statedid not have the operational capacity to adhere to the full set of requirementsoutlined in federal regulations. Therefore the state opted topausenotifications to members found to be receiving benefits from another state until April 2023.On Wednesday, Bergantino noted that the cost-savings estimates included in the report were conservative given the audit's limited scope. The office agreed to conduct the joint audit with the stipulation from the federal government that the analysis would only be used to determine the effectiveness of the state's policy's regarding Medicaid eligibility and the state would beheld harmlessno matter the audit's findings.