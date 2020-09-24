Aug. home prices in Bristol County, Mass., rise 10.8% Y/Y

PROVIDENCE – The median price of a single-family home sold in Bristol County, Mass., was $370,000 in August, an increase of 10.8% year over year, The Warren Group said on Wednesday.

There were 493 sales in the county in August, a decline of 10.8% from the same month last year.

The median price of a single-family home in Massachusetts was $480,000 in August, a rise of 14.3% from one year prior. Sales in the state declined 8% year over year to 36,145.

“Now that we have two consecutive months of data supporting the fact that homebuyers are shopping again, I think it’s safe to say that the Massachusetts real estate market is adapting to a COVID-19 world,” said Timothy Warren Jr., CEO of The Warren Group. “For the second straight month, we saw the biggest upticks in single-family activity in Barnstable, Berkshire and the island counties, which could indicate that buyers are seeking second homes in safer, rural areas of the state. Or perhaps some homebuyers have found that working remotely is a viable option and are leaving the job centers in Greater Boston.”

Condominium sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 75 in August, a decline from 87 one year prior. The median price of a condo in the county was $250,000, a 6.4% rise year over year. The median price of a Massachusetts condo in August was $425,000. Statewide sales totaled 916, a decline from 956 one year prior.

“In August, with a modest decline on a year-over-year basis, the condo market showed improvement over the 32.7% decline in the second quarter,” Warren said. “The median sale price of $425,000 marked an all-time high, but I’m still curious to see how demand will be impacted in the months to come as everyone adjusts to the presence of the pandemic.”