Australian life sciences center to partner with NEMIC

PERTH BIODESIGN, an Australian life sciences support center, will establish its U.S. headquarters in Providence through a partnership with NEMIC.

PROVIDENCE – As Rhode Island pushes to establish itself as a life sciences hub, the New England Medical Innovation Center is seeking to elevate the Ocean State’s international profile through a partnership with Australia’s Perth Biodesign. Perth Biodesign, a Western Australia-based organization providing training and additional resources to biomedical entrepreneurs, will visit Providence on Monday

