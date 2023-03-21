Autiello, a former Raimondo aide, to run for Congress

PROVIDENCE – A city resident who was a senior aide to then-Gov. Gina M. Raimondo now has his sights set on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Nick Autiello, a vice president for Boston-based financial firm State Street Corp. and director of impact for global nonprofit Investor Leadership Network, announced Tuesday that he is running for the soon-to-be-open Rhode Island 1st District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Autiello becomes the third Democratic candidate to enter the race, joining Pawtucket Sen. Sandra Cano and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, and first candidate currently not holding an elected office position.

Current Rep. David N. Cicilline, D-R.I., will step down on June 1 after 11 years in U.S. Congress to become the next CEO and president of the Rhode Island Foundation.

In a statement, Autiello said he entered public service close to a decade ago to help rebuild the state after “decades of decline.” He worked at the time as part of Raimondo’s team with R.I. Commerce Corp. that led multiple policy initiatives, including rebuilding the state’s manufacturing industry, investing in research and development and spurring development of renewable energy.

Now, Rhode Island and the country is facing “great threats but even greater opportunities,” Autiello said. Among the issues he plans to focus on if elected are building a “clean-energy future” that both protects the environment and brings jobs to Rhode Island; lower cost of living and health care prices; gun control and protecting a woman’s right to choose.

Locally, Autiello, he says, has served on the boards of the National Organization for Women – Rhode Island chapter and the Providence Preservation Society. He is active in the LGBTQ community and has served on the campaign board of the LGBTQ Victory Fund.

“I have the experience to be a member of Congress who is in touch with Rhode Islanders’ needs and has the proven ability to work on tough issues and get results,” Autiello said. “Let’s continue sending a new generation to Washington who understands our community, understands what’s at stake for our country, and is ready to fight for the future Rhode Island deserves.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.