Avian flu outbreak identified among Swansea waterfowl

SWANSEA – Seven dead birds in Swansea have tested positive for avian flu, the town announced following a cluster of deaths among 24 swans and one goose.

Federal and in-state animal services recently reported to Swansea officials that following the cluster of 25 waterfowl deaths beginning in March, six dead swans and one goose – the only birds from the cluster that were tested – had avian flu.

Other birds in the cluster “were unable to be reached or were too decomposed to be sent for testing,” according to a statement from the town.

No avian flu cases have been detected in humans or domestic livestock in Swansea or elsewhere in Bristol County, Mass.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, the National Wildlife Health Center and Tufts University carried out the testing.

Avian flu, also known as bird flu, is a potentially deadly virus commonly spread between birds. While humans can catch the virus from birds’ saliva, nasal secretion or feces, the disease does not spread human-to-human.

Town officials are advising community members to avoid unnecessary contact with birds, and say residents with domestic flocks should check and strengthen their biosecurity measures if needed.

Avian flu can be transmitted from birds to humans either through direct contact or inhalation of virus particles. Birds in domestic flocks can also catch the virus through contact with contaminated shoes, clothing or other equipment.

The town is asking residents and visitors to report dead birds to animal control officer Lisa White at 508-679-6446.

