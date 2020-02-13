PROVIDENCE – The Axelrod Music neon sign is a new entrant on the annual Most Endangered Properties list compiled by the Providence Preservation Society.

The PPS selected the sign and asked its followers to consider whether the advertisement itself, on the façade of a building, represents something worth saving.

The neon sign, which no longer functions, hangs from the second and third floors of the former Axelrod music store at 251 Weybosset St. The music store, originally founded in 1910 by Abraham Axelrod, later moved to its location on Weybosset. The business closed in 2004, but the sign remains.

It is thought to date to the 1950s, which would make it about 70 years old. Neon as an advertising medium had its heyday from 1920 to 1960.

“Does it contribute to the building façade in such a way that it should be considered part of the architecture and preserved?” the description on the preservation society website states.

“While not the PPAC marquee across the street or the Citgo sign in Boston, PPS believes the Axelrod sign is a notable piece of downtown history worthy of preservation.”

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Macdonald@PBN.com.