Baba’s Original New York System closing at end of month

– After serving patrons on Smith Hill for nearly 100 years, Baba’s Original New York System is closing its doors for good at the end of the month.

In an Instagram post on Oct. 3, the eatery announced it will stop serving its hot wieners on Oct. 31.

“For the past nine years, it has been our greatest honor to share meals, memories and traditions with you,” the post read. “This decision was not made lightly, but it comes with immense appreciation for the unwavering support you have shown us throughout the years.”

Owner Taner Toprak told WPRI-TV 12 in February that the restaurant was on the verge of closing due to the decline in customers.

“We’re struggling right now,” Toprak said. “I always ask myself, ‘Is there something I’m doing wrong?' I haven’t changed anything. The food is the same quality, and we make the same hot wieners. Everything is the same.”

well known for offerings such as "all the way" wieners and coffee milk.

Toprak,

who took over and renamed the Smith Street restaurant in 2016,

also told WPRI at the time that supply costs were also hurting the business, estimating he was losing $15,000 each month.

“It used to cost me $13 for a case of ketchup [bottles],” Toprak said. “You how much it is now for that same case of ketchup? It’s $74 ... I used to charge $1.97 per hot wiener, I now charge $3.25.”

In April 2024, Baba’s received a $10,000 grant

from the Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund established in 2021 by DoorDash through a partnership with Hello Alice and the nonprofit Global Entrepreneurship Network.

Well known for offerings such as “all the way” wieners and coffee milk, “Baba’s” is located in a Smith Street building constructed in the 1920s near the intersection of Chalkstone Avenue.

The business has been in operation since 1927