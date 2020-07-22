Bagel shop on Block Island closes temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns

NEW SHOREHAM – The Old Post Office Bagel Shop on Block Island has closed temporarily due to concerns that a worker was showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The bagel shop, located at Bridgegate Square, is a popular breakfast spot during the summer tourist season on the island. The shop, which closed on Tuesday, will remain shuttered pending results of the staff’s COVID-19 tests.

A notice on the Block Island Bulletin Board that was posted by co-owner Allison Brown stated: “Early Tuesday morning one of our employees began experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. In an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily shut down the Bagel Shop while our entire staff gets tested for Coronavirus and the building is cleaned and sanitized top to bottom.”

Bill Padien, co-owner of the Old Post Office Bagel Shop, echoed Brown’s sentiments while speaking with the Providence Business News. “Out of an abundance of caution we have closed. One of our employees was working during the night and came down with a headache and was not feeling well. So, we were all tested at the Fire Barn yesterday. We are not going to open the shop until all of the results come back.”

“We are following the guidelines that the Block Island Medical Center and the governor put out,” said Padien. “We are trying to do the right thing. Hopefully, all of the tests will come back negative.”

Padien said the state laboratory was processing the tests and the shop should have the results “within 24 to 48 hours.” He said that the first test result that is expected to come back will be for the worker who was complaining of symptoms. “She is feeling 100% better today,” he said.

The bagel shop, which typically has a line out the door during the summer, is operating with seven workers, half of what it regularly employs this time of year due to the virus and restrictions preventing foreign workers from traveling.

Padien said that this year there is no loitering allowed inside of the building, and patrons are required to wear masks on the premises, and while waiting in a pickup window line that is spaced six feet apart.

Padien said that face mask compliance at the shop has been about 95%, and if patrons do not have a mask the shop will supply them with one for free. “In the beginning when we first opened there were grumblings from the public about wearing a mask, and they would go to their car and get one, or we would provide one for them. But now there has been good compliance.”

As for how business has been going, Padien said business has been good. “The island has been very busy; especially on the weekends.”

The Old Post Office Bagel Shop is not alone in having a worker express concerns about not feeling well.

Another establishment, Finn’s Seafood restaurant in Old Harbor on Block Island, had a worker test positive for COVID-19 on July 5. That restaurant, which closed for two weeks per a requirement issued by the Rhode Island Department of Health, was scheduled to reopen this past Monday.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer and researcher. He can be reached at shuman@pbn.com.