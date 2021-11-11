Bain, Evergreen spend over $120M to acquire R.I. medical offices

PROVIDENCE – In a massive property transfer, Bain Capital Real Estate and Evergreen Medical Properties teamed up to acquire 15 medical office buildings totaling 573,000 square feet of space in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island for more than $150 million, according to public records and a statement from the companies.

Those properties, sold by Albany Road Real Estate Partners to Bain and Evergreen, have major tenants including Lifespan Corp. and Southcoast Health, located in clusters in Providence, East Greenwich, and Lincoln in Rhode Island, along with the Dartmouth and Taunton, Massachusetts. The total cost for the acquisition of the Rhode Island properties alone was at least $120 million, according to publicly available deed transfer records.

The biggest single transaction in the package of deals was the $47.7 million acquisition of the West River Center at 146-148 West River St. in Providence, a 156,807-square-foot office complex built at the former Rhode Island Tool Mill building. The property has 11 tenants, include the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s business and elections divisions, along with Lifespan and

Some of the other key properties in the deal are the Lifespan Ambulatory Care Center building constructed in 2019 at 180 Corliss St. in Providence, which sold together with the neighboring 200 Corliss St. building for $19.9 million. The Greenwich Medical Center and Office Park at 1351 and 1405 South County Trail in East Greenwich, which includes tenants like Care New England Health System and R.I. Medical Imaging, sold for $21.1 million.

The 1 Commerce St. and Blackstone Valley Place offices purchased by Bain and Evergreen in Lincoln cost a total of $8 million, with tenants including Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., a maker of edible coatings and other specialty solutions for the pharmaceutical industry and other sectors.

Real estate advisory firm Newmark Group Inc. marketed the properties and coordinated the sale of the medical office portfolio.

““We are pleased to expand our relationship with Lifespan and partner with other leading regional health systems,” said Josh Richmond, president of Evergreen Medical Properties, which maintains corporate offices in Atlanta and Denver. “We are committed to serving as a true value-added and solutions-oriented partner for healthcare providers.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.