Bakes for Breast Cancer opens R.I. registration

PROVIDENCE – For the eighth year in a row, Rhode Island Bakes for Breast Cancer is seeking participants in its fundraiser to help support breast cancer research and care.

The event recruits bakeries, restaurants, cafes and other venues that sell sweets to participate. Registration is due by Sept. 8 for the fundraiser, which takes place Oct. 1-7.

“We are on a mission to end breast cancer for good, one sweet treat at a time,” said Bakes for Breast Cancer founder Carol Sneider. “The Ocean State has supported us for eight strong years, and we continue to seek new and recently opened establishments to come on board with us each year. We’re very grateful for the love and support from our partners and Rhode Island residents that support us as well, and we hope 2021 will be our best year to date.”

Bakes for Breast Cancer’s Rhode Island location opened in 2014, helping to line up the more than 4,500 establishments in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine that have participated in the event to date.

During the fundraiser, participants can offer a single designated dessert with 100% of proceeds going to the event, or offer an entire dessert menu with 50% of proceeds returning to Bakes for Breast Cancer.

To register, visit bakesforbreastcancer.org/register.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.