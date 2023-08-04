Ballard’s Beach Resort fined $50,000 for illegal beach structures

PROVIDENCE – A notorious beach bar on Block Island finds itself in hot water once again.

The R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council has fined Ballard’s Beach Resort a total of $50,000 for what the panel says are unauthorized tiki bars, fences and other amenities on the beach outside the bar, numerous media outlets have reported.

Per CRMC regulations, any construction, grading or filling activities and other alterations within 200 feet of tidal waters or coastal ponds must first be submitted to the panel for review.

On July 31, the CRMC issued five separate $10,000 fines for the structures and Ballard’s has until Aug. 11 to remove them or submit complete applications, according to WPRI-TV CBS 12.

Ballard’s did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is not the first time Ballard’s has drawn the ire of the CRMC or gotten in hot water.

On Sept. 27 the CRMC ruled the tiki bar, canopies, a stage, fencing and pergola were “unauthorized” and ordered their removal from the Ballard’s property.

Last summer, on Aug. 8, R.I. State Police first responded to reports of a fight at Ballard’s, where one person was arrested for disorderly conduct, the Associated Press reported. Later that night, shortly after 9:30 p.m., another fight broke out on a ferry traveling back to Narragansett.

The fracas forced the resort to cancel its Roots and Rhythm Festival that was scheduled for Aug. 21.

Also in response to the Aug. 8 incident, the New Shoreham Board of License Commissioners suspended Ballard’s liquor and entertainment licenses for 14 days on Aug. 22. However, the R.I. Department of Business Regulation issued a stay of that decision on Aug 24.

The New Shoreham Town Council on Dec. 1 imposed a series of restrictions on Ballard’s liquor and entertainment licenses, months after a rowdy weekend over the summer led to the temporary suspension of the resort’s licenses.