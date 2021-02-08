Bally’s acquires SportCaller, a B2B free-to-play game provider

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. has acquired the Ireland-based company SportCaller, a business-to-business, free-to-play game provider for sports betting and media companies, Bally’s announced Monday.
The acquisition will allow Lincoln-based Bally’s, formerly Twin River Worldwide Holdings, to use free-to-play games as an additional layer engagement and retention tool in states that authorize sports betting, the company said.
“I am delighted to welcome SportCaller to Bally’s Interactive alongside Bet.Works and Monkey Knife Fight,” said George Papanier, Bally’s president and CEO. “[Free-to-play] products represent a core component of our interactive strategy to drive user acquisition to Bally’s ecosystem. SportCaller offers unique products and I am confident that its pioneering platform and deep international expertise will significantly contribute to our growing interactive platforms.”
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Free-to-play games allow users to play a limited version of a game or application without paying. Typically, players either encounter advertising while playing or are encouraged to make purchases to access more or different content.
