Bally’s: Bond to R.I. remains strong

By
-
BALLY'S CORP. CASINO EXECUTIVES and state officials, including Gov. Daniel J. McKee, left, gathered on Sept. 16 outside Bally's Twin River Casino and Hotel in Lincoln to mark the start of a $100 million expansion project at the casino. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MARC LAROCQUE
Rhode Island leaders say they’re confident that a recent bid by Providence-based Bally’s Corp. to build a $1.6 billion “flagship” casino in Chicago won’t sidetrack the company from its role operating two casinos here that are crucial revenue generators for the state. The lawmakers behind a deal passed in June to give Bally’s and International…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today. Hurry, in honor of our 35th anniversary, you can get 35% off a one-year print + digital subscription.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display