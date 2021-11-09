Bally’s Corp. awarded online sports betting license in N.Y.

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. has been granted one of nine licenses to conduct online sports betting in New York, the company announced Monday.

New York is the most populous state to enable online sports betting to date.

The company said that the license means that Bally’s is on track to have operations in 16 states, once its pending transactions are closed.

“This license advances our overall market footprint and marks the latest milestone on our journey towards becoming the leading omni-channel gaming provider in the U.S.,” said Soo Kim, chairman of Bally’s board of directors. “Above all, we look forward to providing New York’s devoted fan base with engaging, best-in-class, sports betting experiences.”

