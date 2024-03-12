Bally’s exploring takeover bid from New York hedge fund

By
-
BALLY'S CORP.. has formed a committee to evaluate a takeover proposal from New York-based hedge fund Standard General, the gaming company announced Tuesday.

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. announced Tuesday it has formed a committee to evaluate a takeover proposal from a New York-based hedge fund. Standard General, which already owns a 23% stake in the Rhode Island-based gaming company, proposed on Monday to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Bally’s that it does not already own for

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR