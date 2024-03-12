Bally’s exploring takeover bid from New York hedge fund

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. announced Tuesday it has formed a committee to evaluate a takeover proposal from a New York-based hedge fund. Standard General, which already owns a 23% stake in the Rhode Island-based gaming company, proposed on Monday to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Bally’s that it does not already own for $15 per share, representing a significant premium of 41% to the company’s closing share price on March 8. The deal would value Bally’s at about $684 million, according to Reuters. The Bally’s board of directors in a letter on Monday said it expects to appoint a special committee to consider Standard General's offer and “will not move forward” unless it is approved by that panel. “There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made or accepted, that any agreement will be executed or that any transaction will be consummated,” Bally’s said in a statement on Tuesday. Standard General previously offered Bally’s $38 per share for its remaining shares in 2022, which would have valued the casino operator at bout $2 billion. Bally’s on Feb. 22 reported its year-end loss narrowed to $172.6 million in 2023, or $3.24 per diluted share. In 2022, the hotel casino operator reported a loss of $425.5 million, or $7.42 per share. The company, which owns Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino and Bally’s Tiverton, reported revenue of $2.45 billion in 2023, compared with $2.25 billion the year prior.