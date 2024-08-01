Bally’s loss in Q2 widens to $60.2M

BALLY’S CORP. posted a 2024 second-quarter loss of $60.2 million. 
PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp., which last month accepted a buyout offer from a hedge fund, has posted a second-quarter loss of $60.2 million, an increase from the $25.7 million loss it reported a year ago, as a jump in expenses outstripped its revenue gains.  The company, which is based in Providence and operates Rhode Island’s two

