Bally’s reaches deal with A’s for new ballpark on Las Vegas Strip

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. is helping bring Major League Baseball to the Las Vegas Strip.

The gaming company, which owns Rhode Island’s only two casinos, on Monday announced they and partner Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc. have reached a binding agreement with the Oakland A’s to build a new 30,000-seat stadium on the current site of the Tropicana Las Vegas.

“We are honored to have been selected to partner with the Oakland Athletics on this monumental step in helping to bring Major League Baseball to the great city of Las Vegas, and to be a part of the once-in-a-generation opportunity of having a professional baseball team located within a short walk of the Las Vegas Strip,” Bally’s President George Papanier said in a statement. “The Tropicana has been a landmark of Las Vegas for generations, and this development will enhance this iconic site for generations to come. We are committed to ensuring that the development and ballpark built in its place will become a new landmark, paying homage to the iconic history and global appeal of Las Vegas and its nearly 50 million visitors a year.”

Under the agreement, 9 of the 35 acres of the Tropicana site will go toward the ballpark. Bally’s still intends to continue the operations of the Tropicana for the foreseeable future while evaluating options for a broader redevelopment of the remainder of the site that will be adjacent to the new ballpark, according to the news release.

Representaitves from Bally’s did not immediately respond for comment Monday.

The deal is subject to the passing of legislation for public financing and related agreements, and approval of relocation by Major League Baseball.

“We are excited about the potential to bring Major League Baseball to this iconic location,” Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval said. “We are thrilled to work alongside Bally’s and GLPI, and look forward to finalizing plans to bring the Athletics to Southern Nevada.”

On Feb. 27, Bally’s completed its acquisition of the Tropicana Las Vegas from Penn Entertainment and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. As part of deal Bally’s will pay $148 million for the nonland assets of the Tropicana payable to Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Per that deal, Bally’s will lease the 35-acre parcel at the corner of Tropicana Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard for 50 years at annual rent of $10.5 million.

The Tropicana currently has 1,470 guest rooms, 50,000 square feet of casino space with 1,000 gaming positions, a 1,200-seat performance theater and 100,000 square feet of convention and meeting space, according to the original purchase release.

The previous Bally’s casino on the Las Vegas Strip was not part of Bally’s Corp. That property is owned by Caesars Entertainment, which is renaming the property under the Horseshoe brand.