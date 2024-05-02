Bally’s reports $173.9M loss in Q1, says Washington Bridge affected earnings

Updated at 11:40 a.m.

By
-
DEALERS PREPARE for the start of iGaming in a new 4,000-square-foot studio at Bally's Twin River Lincoln casino in March. The company’s North America interactive revenue, which includes iGaming in Rhode Island, was $41.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, up more than 70% from the year prior. / COURTESY BALLY'S CORP.
DEALERS PREPARE for the start of iGaming in a new 4,000-square-foot studio at Bally's Twin River Lincoln casino in March. The company’s North America interactive revenue, which includes iGaming in Rhode Island, was $41.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, up more than 70% from the year prior. / COURTESY BALLY'S CORP.

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. on Wednesday reported a $173.9 million loss in the first quarter, compared with a $178.3 million profit in the same period a year ago, a result boosted by $374 million in gains from the sale and lease back of certain Bally’s properties last year.  The company, which owns the state’s two casinos, Bally’s

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display