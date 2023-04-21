Bally’s secures naming rights for I-195 District Park event lawn

PROVIDENCE – The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission on April 19 approved a sponsorship agreement with Bally’s Corp. for a the event lawn portion of the Innovation District Park.

Under the agreement, the area will be renamed the “Bally’s Event Lawn.” The gambling company will also install signage in and around the property.

The naming rights for the park were promised as part of a legislative act signed by Gov. Daniel J. McKee in 2021, establishing a 20-year lottery contract with International Game Technology PLC and Bally’s Corp.

To obtain naming rights, Bally’s previously paid $250,000 in 2021, $150,000 in 2022 and committed to pay $100,000 yearly starting 2023 until 2040.

The commission said the district will give final approval on the design, which has not yet been finalized.

The agreement has an initial term of five years. After five years, the I-195 commission will be able to renew its contract will Bally’s for a total term of 20 years or enter into a new agreement with another organization.

The commission had last voted on the issue in March 2022, when it approved general terms of the agreement.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.