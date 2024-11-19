Bank of America awards $200K grants to two nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp. has named Progreso Latino and Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island as 2024 Neighborhood Builders awardees for their work in improving the status of underserved populations.

Celebrating its 20th year, Bank of America’s Neighborhood Builders program is one of the nation’s largest philanthropic investments into nonprofit leadership development, the bank said. It provides multiyear flexible grant funding annually to two nonprofits in nearly 100 communities nationwide.

Both Rhode Island nonprofits have each been awarded a $200,000 grant over two years, comprehensive leadership training for each organization’s executive director and an emerging leader and access to a national network of nonprofit peers. Since the program’s inception in 2004, the bank said, 29 nonprofits have been selected as Neighborhood Builders in Rhode Island, with more than $5.8 million awarded.

Nationwide since 2004, Bank of America has invested more than $300 million into nearly 1,800 nonprofits and helped over 3,000 nonprofit leaders strengthen their leadership skills through the Neighborhood Builders program, the bank said.

- Advertisement -

“Rhode Island has a strong network of nonprofits that provide solutions to local challenges and promote economic advancement,” said Kevin Tracy, Bank of America Rhode Island president. “Countless individuals, families and neighborhoods have benefited from the work of Progreso Latino and Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island. Providing these nonprofits with flexible funding and comprehensive leadership training helps them continue to address critical needs and create meaningful and lasting change in our communities.”

Progreso Latino’s mission is to help Rhode Island’s Latino and immigrant communities achieve greater self-sufficiency and economic progress by providing transformational programs that support personal growth and social change, such as financial literacy, bilingual adult education and workforce development.

“This support from Bank of America comes at a pivotal moment for Progreso Latino,” said Mario Bueno, executive director of Progreso Latino. “With a new strategic plan and leadership team in place, we have a clear vision to deepen our impact. The grant will be instrumental in strengthening our wellness program and preparing us for expansion, allowing us to reach and empower even more community members to thrive.”

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island helps homebound older adults and other at-risk Rhode Islanders maintain safe and independent lifestyles.

“As we continue to meet an increased need amongst our traditional client base – older adults – we are now serving additional Rhode Islanders by introducing new programming,” said Meghan Grady, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island. “This recognition from Bank of America Neighborhood Builders will position our organization to further extend our work in advancing health equity through our Food is Medicine initiatives, as well as support our capital improvement efforts to improve our headquarters, which is a key component to how impact flows throughout the state.”

Neighborhood Builders is an invitation-only program that is highly competitive, with awardees selected by a committee comprised of community leaders and past awardees, the bank said.