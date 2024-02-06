Bank of America earns top scores, awards in Coalition Greenwich benchmarking study

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp. recently received top scores in the annual Coalition Greenwich Digital Transformation Benchmarking Study for its CashPro digital banking platform, the company announced.

CashPro is used by more than 40,000 corporate and commercial clients worldwide to manage their treasury, trade and credit operations, and perform self-service requests, according to a news release.

The bank received No. 1 scores for the second consecutive year in several categories, including leadership, mobile capabilities and online portal (tied) in the Digital Channels category, as well as for analytics and insights in the Payments & Treasury Management category. The bank also received No. 1 scores for API, or application program interface, access and connectivity in the Digital Channels category, as well as for merchant and card services, transactional foreign exchange, liquidity management (tied), and receivables (tied) in the Payments & Treasury Management category.

“The results of the Coalition Greenwich study reflect the commitment of our CashPro team to continually innovate with our clients and respond to their feedback through forums like the CashPro Advisory Board,” Tom Durkin, global product head of CashPro in global transaction services at Bank of America, said in a statement. “These accolades reinforce that we are investing in the right solutions for our commercial and corporate clients and providing them the best banking experience possible through innovative financial technology that allows them to enhance their operations and make better business decisions.”

In addition to earning top scores in the study, the bank was also recognized in the 2023 Greenwich Excellence Awards for U.S. Large Corporate Finance for its leadership in U.S. Large Corporate Banking, including excellence in overall digital experience, ease of doing business, effective senior management support, coordination of product specialists, frequency of contact, knowledge of transaction banking needs, and timely follow-up, as well as for leadership in U.S. Large Corporate Cash Management, including excellence in digital platform design and functionality and ease of doing business.

“The CashPro team at Bank of America has been extraordinary at providing a sophisticated platform for its clients,” Chris McDonnell, head of community, commercial and digital banking at Coalition Greenwich, said in a statement. “The company’s ongoing investment and commitment to providing the best client experience is what keeps them at the top of our rankings year after year.”