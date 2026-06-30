Bank of America expands free museum access for July 4 weekend

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp. is expanding its Museums on Us program to 250 cultural institutions nationwide and offering cardholders free admission during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend as part of its America 250 initiative.

Eligible Bank of America, Merrill and Private Bank cardholders will receive free general admission to participating museums and cultural institutions during the first full weekend of each month, including the July 4 holiday weekend.

In Rhode Island, participating institutions include the RISD Museum, the Newport Art Museum and the Providence Children’s Museum.

“Visiting one of these museums is an opportunity to celebrate the people, places and institutions that have shaped our country and continue to define our communities,” said Meghan Hughes, head of arts and heritage at Bank of America. “As people travel and gather for July 4 weekend, we’re encouraging cardholders to take advantage of Museums on Us and to experience these additional programs celebrating our nation’s history.”

- Advertisement -

Bank of America also announced additional grant funding and sponsorships tied to America 250 celebrations, including extended operating hours at the National Archives and Records Administration through July 5, support for Boston’s annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, and funding for history and civic engagement programs in cities, including Philadelphia, Detroit and Miami.

The bank said the initiative is part of a broader effort to expand public access to cultural and historical institutions ahead of the nation’s milestone anniversary.

Bank of America has also pledged $500,000 in matching support for the Intrepid Museum and made a $5 million founding gift to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, which opens July 4.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.