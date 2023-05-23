Bank of America launches accelerator program for fintech entrepreneurs

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp. last week launched its impact accelerator program with the call for applications.

The six-month Breakthrough Lab program provides tailored mentorship, digital expertise and networking with industry experts. It also offers access to potential investors to entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities so that they can scale up their technology-related businesses.

The deadline for applications is June 8 for a September start date.

“We’re excited to play a role in giving emerging entrepreneurs from a range of backgrounds access to the bank’s vast resources and industry networks,” said Rina Arline, Breakthrough Lab program director in global transaction services at Bank of America.

The program is open to pre-seed stage companies with ideas related to financial technology or tech-enabled ideas promoting inclusion such as health technology, wealth technology, education technology and housing. While the goal of the program is to increase access for underrepresented groups, all eligible entrepreneurs regardless of background are encouraged to apply. An online application may be found here.

Sam Wood is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Wood@PBN.com.