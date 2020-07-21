Bank of America names Rhode Island 2020 Student Leaders

PROVIDENCE – Four Rhode Island high school students recently began paid summer internships through Bank of America Corp.’s Class of 2020 Student Leaders program, according to a news release.

The annual program, now in a virtual format, gives participating students around the country experience in leadership, civic engagement and workforce skills-building. The Rhode Island program this year will focus specifically on a mentoring project in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence, with a $5,000 stipend for each participant, the release stated. Participants nationwide will also attend a virtual conference to discuss policy issues and the role of citizenship in community impact.

Rhode Island students chosen for the program are: Woonsocket High School graduate Ajiehume Ceesay; rising Juanita Sanchez Education Complex senior Noelia Garcia; rising Smithfield High School senior Cameron Kasbarian; and rising senior at The Prout School Autumn Lupoli.

