Bank of America reports 94% increase in granted AI patents since 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Artificial intelligence and machine learning granted patents and pending patent applications at Bank of America Corp. have grown by 94% since 2022, the bank announced.

Bank of America currently has nearly 1,100 AI and ML patents and pending applications in its portfolio, with more than half having already been granted, according to a news release. Overall, the bank holds nearly 7,000 granted patents and pending patent application, which is the most granted patents of any financial services company, according to the release.

“We innovate to meet and anticipate our clients’ needs. As our pace of innovation accelerates, we’re continually listening to clients and building solutions to improve and simplify their experiences,” Aditya Bhasin, chief technology and information officer at Bank of America, said in a statement. “Such has been the case with our approach to AI, machine learning, and related technology for many years – the use of which centers on the benefits to our clients and employees.”

In addition to artificial intelligence and machine learning, Bank of America had patents granted this year in information security, online and mobile banking, payments, data analytics, and augmented and virtual reality.

The bank spends more than $12 billion annually on technology, of which approximately $4 billion will be directed to new technology initiatives in 2024, according to the release.

Bank of America’s approach to AI includes human oversight, transparency and accountability for all outcomes, the bank said.

Examples of how AI and machine learning are being used across the company to benefit clients and employees include: