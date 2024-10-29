Bank of America reports 94% increase in granted AI patents since 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Artificial intelligence and machine learning granted patents and pending patent applications at Bank of America Corp. have grown by 94% since 2022, the bank announced.
Bank of America currently has nearly 1,100 AI and ML patents and pending applications in its portfolio, with more than half having already been granted, according to a news release. Overall, the bank holds nearly 7,000 granted patents and pending patent application, which is the most granted patents of any financial services company, according to the release.
“We innovate to meet and anticipate our clients’ needs. As our pace of innovation accelerates, we’re continually listening to clients and building solutions to improve and simplify their experiences,” Aditya Bhasin, chief technology and information officer at Bank of America, said in a statement. “Such has been the case with our approach to AI, machine learning, and related technology for many years – the use of which centers on the benefits to our clients and employees.”
In addition to artificial intelligence and machine learning, Bank of America had patents granted this year in information security, online and mobile banking, payments, data analytics, and augmented and virtual reality.
The bank spends more than $12 billion annually on technology, of which approximately $4 billion will be directed to new technology initiatives in 2024, according to the release.
Bank of America’s approach to AI includes human oversight, transparency and accountability for all outcomes, the bank said.
Examples of how AI and machine learning are being used across the company to benefit clients and employees include:
- Erica – More than 45 million clients have used Erica, an AI-driven virtual financial assistant, which has led to 2.4 billion total interactions since its launch in 2018.
- Wealth Management – Launched in 2020, Client Insights uses AI-enabled data analytics to help Merrill Wealth Management and Bank of America Private Bank advisers identify, manage and act on changes in client circumstances. This leads to opportunities to serve clients’ tax harvesting, retirement planning and student banking needs, among others.
- CashPro Chat – CashPro is a digital banking platform used by 40,000 corporate and commercial clients worldwide to manage their treasury operations. As the platform’s virtual service adviser, CashPro Chat uses the same AI and machine learning capabilities powering Erica to help clients quickly view transactions, find information about accounts and more.
- Bank of America Intelligent Receivables – This reconciliation solution uses AI and advanced data capture technology to bring together payment information and associated remittance detail from various payment channels, offering greater efficiency and insights to companies and their customers around the world. Intelligent Receivables matches payments to outstanding invoices and thereby reduces time and costs associated with manual processing while speeding up reconciliation to enable new sales.
- Global Markets – Bank of America’s internal facing chatbot leverages natural language processing and machine learning to answer queries that arise during the trading day – continually improving the accuracy of responses based on previously answered questions. Deployed to more than 20 areas of Global Markets, the chatbot connects the company’s proprietary systems and databases to deliver intuitive responses to trading-related questions such as real-time market depth, trending indicators, historical trading volumes, current exposures, and unmatched or canceled trades. This enables traders to respond to client inquiries with greater consistency and speed, and with higher-quality data.