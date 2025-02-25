Bank of America says its banking ‘digital interactions’ break record

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Digital interactions by Bank of America Corp. customers grew 12% last year, reaching an all-time record 26 billion interactions through a combination of digital logins and proactive alerts, said Bank of America, the second-largest bank in the U.S.

The bank has more than 58 million verified digital clients.

Bank of America said a record 37.6 million clients, up 7% year over year, have opted to receive proactive digital alerts giving them real-time notifications about their financial situation. These clients received nearly 12 billion proactive digital alerts in 2024 – an increase of 11% year over year. The most common alerts last year notified clients about account balances and virtual debit card usage.

Also, clients logged into their accounts 14.3 billion times to stay on top of their finances, including a quarterly record 3.9 billion logins in the fourth quarter, up 16% year over year. On average, clients log in more than once every day.

Bank of America said customers last year interacted 676 million times with Erica, the bank’s artificial intelligence-driven virtual financial assistant, bringing total interactions since launch to more than 2.5 billion.

“Digital is the centerpiece of our relationship-driven strategy,” said Nikki Katz, head of digital at Bank of America. “Erica serves a dual role in our clients’ lives: a personal concierge and mission control for their finances, helping them make everyday financial decisions more efficiently.”

The bank said Erica was recently used to assist Bank of America consumers in areas affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and the Los Angeles wildfires. When they asked Erica questions about hurricanes or wildfires, they were given information about the Bank of America Client Assistance Program to help ensure they were aware of the financial support and other resources available to them.

Also, more than half of corporate clients used CashPro Chat, a virtual service adviser that uses Erica technology within the CashPro banking platform. The questions that CashPro Chat can assist with have more than doubled since its launch in 2023.

Merrill clients also increased their use of Erica by 13% year over year with a record 11.5 million interactions in 2024. Meanwhile, private bank clients interacted with Erica 690,000 times in 2024.

The bank said its customers are increasingly using digital methods to send and receive payments.

A record 38 million clients moved money digitally through approximately 3 billion transactions representing $2.3 trillion last year, Bank of America said.

And a record 23.7 million Bank of America clients use Zelle through which they sent and received a record 1.6 billion transactions in 2024 valued at $470 billion, up 25% and 26% year over year, respectively. Zelle transactions were nearly triple the number of checks written in the fourth quarter of last year.

Meanwhile, corporate clients made over $1 trillion in payment approvals using the CashPro App, a more than 25% year-over-year increase.