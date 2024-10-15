Bank of America sees profit fall 12% in Q3

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on October 18th.

NEW YORK (AP) – Bank of America Corp. saw its third-quarter profit drop 12% year over year Tuesday, on higher provisions for loan losses and rising expenses. The Charlotte, N.C., bank reported a profit of $6.9 billion, or 81 cents a share in the third quarter, topping Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight

The Charlotte, N.C., bank reported a profit of $6.9 billion, or 81 cents a share in the third quarter, topping Wall Street expectations.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

Net interest expense rose less than 1% in the third quarter to $23.35 billion attributed

reflecting higher asset management and investment banking fees, as well as sales and trading revenue and lower net interest income.

Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.29 billion.

“We reported solid earnings results, delivering higher average loans and our fifth consecutive quarter of sequential average deposit growth," said

Net interest income increased over the second quarter, complimented by double-digit, year-over-year growth in investment banking and asset management fees, as well as sales and trading revenue. We also continue to benefit from our investments in the business. I thank our teammates for another good quarter. We continue to drive the company forward in any environment.”

Net interest income fell 2.9% year over year to $14.1 billion, on higher asset yields and loan growth were more than offset by higher deposit costs.

Provision for credit losses of $1.5 billion was flat compared to the second quarter and up from $1.2 billion a year ago.

Noninterest expense of $16.5 billion, up 4% from the second, driven primarily by revenue-related expenses and investments in the franchise.

“Through the team’s hard work, we supported our clients’ growth and drove an improvement in our balance sheet. Liquidity remained strong and our capital position is well above our new regulatory requirements, which allowed us to return $5.6 billion of capital to shareholders through common stock dividends and share repurchases,” said Bank of America Officer Alastair Borthwick. “With declines reported on a linked-quarter basis in consumer credit and commercial real estate losses, asset quality was solid. We believe our diverse business is a source of strength, helping us deepen existing client relationships and develop new ones, over time.”

Bank of America shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 23%. The stock has increased 56% in the last 12 months.

said Bank of America chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan. "