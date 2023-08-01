Bank Rhode Island begins monthlong food drive

PROVIDENCE – Hunger in Rhode Island is rising as pandemic-related emergency benefits have ended and inflation has increased the costs of groceries.

Bank Rhode Island on July 17 began a monthlong food drive at each of its 21 branches. The collection will continue through Aug. 18.

According to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, the organization’s network of food pantries served 80,000 people per month in March, April and May, compared with 66,000 people in February, an increase of 21%.

“While we’ve moved further from the challenges of the past few years, many of our neighbors are still feeling the effects, especially families with children,” said William Tsonos, CEO and president of BankRI. “When you combine the high price of food with the loss of the breakfast and lunch meals kids receive at school, you have the perfect storm for rising food insecurity. Every donation we receive will help.”

- Advertisement -

There will be collection bins set up in branch lobbies for donations of nonperishable food items. Among the foods needed most by pantries are soups and stews, pasta, nutritious breakfast cereal, peanut butter, canned fish and meat, tomato products, and canned fruits and vegetables.

The food bank and its network are also seeking culturally relevant foods such as jasmine, yellow and basmati rice; dried black, kidney and fava beans; and items such as sofrito, fish sauce, coconut milk and adobo.