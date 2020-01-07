Bank Rhode Island collects 1,466 gifts for children statewide

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island’s annual Holiday Giving Tree program collected 1,466 presents for local children in need this season, according to a news release.

The collected items were distributed to children served by 16 nonprofit partners: Adoption Rhode Island, Aids Care Ocean State, Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick, Community Care Alliance, Comprehensive Community Action Program, Connecting Children & Families, Crossroads Rhode Island’s Domestic Violence Program, East Bay Community Action Program, East Greenwich Department of Human Services, Kingstown Crossing, Lucy’s Hearth, Providence Housing Authority, SSTARbirth, ’Tis the Season Coventry/West Greenwich, Tri-County Community Action Agency and Welcome House of South County.

This was BankRI’s 22nd year of contributions through its Holiday Giving Tree Program.

