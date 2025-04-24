Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

BOSTON – Brookline Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Bank Rhode Island, reported a net income of $19.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, a 30.2% increase from the same period a year earlier, in part because of an improved interest rate environment year over year. Still, the results fell short of Wall Street

Earnings per diluted share were 21 cents, an increase from 16 cents per share reported a year ago. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue – interest income and noninterest income – of $153.7 milllion in the first quarter, down 1.1% from the $155.5 million in brought in the same period a year ago. But that was offset by a 5.2% decline in interest and noninterest expenses, from $134.9 million to $127.9 million year over year.

Total deposits as of March 31 were $8.9 billion, up 2% from the