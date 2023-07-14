Bank ‘stress tests’ by Fed may have overlooked weaknesses in system

The 23 largest banks in the U.S. – including Providence-based Citizens Financial Group Inc. – recently passed the Federal Reserve’s “stress test,” but some are questioning whether the scenarios set up for those tests give an accurate picture of whether banks of all sizes will be able to shrug off a major economic crisis.

That doubt is at least partially fueled by the failure of three midsize banks earlier this year.

The Fed sought to ascertain if the biggest banks could withstand a set of hypothetical shocks: a severe recession, coupled with 10% unemployment, and a 40% decline in the values of their commercial real estate portfolios. The annual stress tests are supposed to measure the resiliency of the nation’s banking system. The reviews are a Fed priority because the flow of capital is fundamental to the safety and soundness of the economy.

“The bank failures – specifically at Silicon Valley Bank – had nothing to do with this year’s fictional stress scenarios,” said Peter Nigro, the Sarkisian chair in financial services at Bryant University in Smithfield. “It had to do with interest rate risk and deposit runs. And they were smaller, regional banks. Because they had assets of less than $250 billion, they weren’t even looked at, and the government bailed them out.”

Also, a senior Fed official urged on July 10 that more-stringent capital standards be imposed on all regulated financial institutions of $100 billion or more following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank.

In a speech at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington, D.C., Michael S. Barr, the Fed’s vice chairman for supervision, strongly recommended that the largest banks hold an additional 2 percentage points of capital, or an additional $2 of capital for every $100 of risk-weighted assets. That’s because banks are, by nature, very leveraged and fund only a small portion of their assets with capital.

Barr also proposed a set of rules that would end the practice of relying on banks’ estimates of their own risk and instead use a more transparent and consistent approach.

Rhode Island’s two most dominant banks, Citizens and North Carolina-based Bank of America Corp., were among the banks that underwent stress tests and passed. Still, Bank of America challenged the results as not being sufficiently rigorous and, along with CitiGroup Inc., said it was “seeking clarity” on the Fed’s methodology. The Fed has not publicly responded to their queries.

Barr, too, expressed reluctance to fully endorse the stress tests as a way of gauging the overall health of the banking system.

“We need to be skeptical about the ability of bank managers or regulators to anticipate all emerging risks,” he said.

Nigro says the Federal Reserve didn’t consider unrealized losses on the balance sheets of the biggest banks, including Bank of America and Citizens.

“That explains why Bank of America disputed the Fed’s stress assessments,” Nigro said. “Bank of America’s predictions were worse than the Federal Reserve’s. They know a lot of the banks still have unrealized losses because banks are holding a lot of their loans as marked-to-maturity, rather than mark-to-market. It means they’re overvalued. The stress tests didn’t address that.”

Nina Eichacker, professor of economics at the University of Rhode Island, believes the Fed is doing what it can do to prevent additional bank meltdowns but may not be considering foreseeable factors that could spark banking chaos.

Eichacker says higher stringency standards will likely create extra costs that could decrease bank profits and the issuance of loans, hampering continued development in some parts of the country.

“The Fed is in a really tricky place,” Eichacker said.

There are a number of vectors that could not have been imagined in 2008 when the Dodd-Frank Act began to require stress tests.

“It’s unclear what the effects will be of investing in cryptocurrency assets,” Eichacker said. “There’s been a crash of confidence following regulatory arbitrage, that’s when banks engage in the gray areas of economic activity to gain a competitive edge.”

Barr voiced similar concerns about the emergence of possible new problems.

“We need to worry, a lot, about nonbank risks to financial stability,” he said.

Nonbanks are unregulated by the Federal Reserve and include hedge funds, private equity funds, investment banks, mortgage lenders and insurance companies.

Eichacker is also concerned about the impact environmental events will have on banks. Some insurers are already leaving Florida and may be less likely to insure property along the coasts due to fires, stronger hurricanes and persistent flooding. Most banks hold significant portfolios of both multifamily and commercial real estate.

“The reluctance [of the insurance companies] could trigger cycles of devaluation or funding crises in areas that depend on the real estate markets,” she said.

Nigro says all banks, even the smaller and regional institutions, are reviewed every 12 to 18 months.

“It’s a trust-but-verify model,” Nigro said. “They’re backward looking. Not stress tests. They are checking to see if the loans are performing as well as they say, if they have sufficient liquidity. It’s to see if they’re telling the truth.”

If Barr’s recommendations are adopted, wide-ranging changes could be coming for banks big and small.

Barr said banks tend to underestimate their credit risk because they have a strong incentive to lower their capital requirement. That’s because the less cash they have to keep on hand, the more they can loan out. Barr would standardize reporting by applying the same requirements to each bank.

The proposed rules would adjust the way a bank measures market risk, which is the risk of loss from movements in market prices, as with risk associated with interest rates, foreign exchange and commodities.

And echoing Nigro’s concerns, Barr has proposed adjustments to require banks with assets of $100 billion or more to account for unrealized losses and gains in their available-for-sale securities when calculating their regulatory capital.

Nigro says the Fed’s comments following the stress tests were designed to be reassuring.

“They don’t want to spook anybody,” Nigro said. “The results have been very positive, and they maintain the industry is resilient.

“What we don’t know is the difference between what the Fed says and what they’re really thinking,” Nigro continued. “I’d say there are concerns about the ongoing resilience of the system.”