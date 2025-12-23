BankFive chief operating officer named chair of One SouthCoast Chamber

FALL RIVER – Catherine Dillon, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank, has been named chair of the One SouthCoast Chamber of Commerce, the bank recently announced.

Dillon has served on the Chamber’s board for nearly a decade and has held roles on several committees, including the executive and governance committees. Succeeding the outgoing chair, she takes over as the Chamber continues its focus on business advocacy, economic growth and workforce development across the South Coast region.

“It’s an honor to step into this role and continue supporting the work of the One SouthCoast Chamber,” said Dillon, citing collaboration and community partnerships as key drivers of the region’s economy.

In addition to being named chair of the Chamber at the group’s annual meeting, Fall Rive Five Cents Savings Bank, which is also known as BankFive, was recognized with the Chamber’s APEX Award, which honors businesses making a significant impact in the community.

Mike O’Sullivan, CEO of the One SouthCoast Chamber, said Dillon brings extensive experience and long-standing involvement with the organization.

He noted the Chamber’s mission remains focused on supporting member businesses and advancing job creation and economic development throughout the region.

BankFive is a $1.8 billion mutual bank headquartered in Fall River with 18 locations serving Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The bank has been a member of the Chamber for more than 40 years, it said.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.