BankFive marks Flagpole Ceremony with $75K donation for local veterans

Fall River – Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank, also known as BankFive, marked its fourth annual Flagpole Ceremony on May 22 at the Veterans Association of Bristol County’s new Fall River facility, where it also presented a $75,000 donation to support the organization’s capital campaign.

The event brought together local officials, state lawmakers and veterans to honor service members from the Veterans Association of Bristol County, Veterans Transition Home and the Rhode Island Veterans Home.

Attendees included Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan, state Reps. Carole Fiola and Alan Silvia, and Cory Ahonen, assistant secretary of engagement and outreach at the Mass. Executive Office of Veterans Services, along with BankFive CEO and President Anne P. Tangen and VABC Executive Director Ken Levesque, who both delivered remarks.

BankFive also donated the newly installed flagpole at the site and has now contributed a total of $100,000 to the Veterans Association of Bristol County, including a $25,000 gift last year.

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The ceremony included a procession to the flagpole, a wreath-laying, the playing of “Taps” and the singing of the national anthem.

BankFive operates 18 locations across Massachusetts and Rhode Island and is celebrating its 170th anniversary.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.