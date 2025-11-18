BankFive now accepting applicants for 2026 Presidential Scholarship

FALL RIVER – Applications are now being accepted by Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank, also known as BankFive, for its 2026 Presidential Scholarship, a four-year award that is open to graduating high school seniors in Newport County and Bristol County, Mass., to help them fund their college education.

“BankFive is proud to offer our Presidential Scholarship Fund in collaboration with the SouthCoast Community Foundation,” said BankFive CEO and President Anne P. Tangen. “We firmly believe that investing in education today builds the leaders of tomorrow. Every scholarship is a seed for a brighter, stronger future.”

In partnership with the SouthCoast Community Foundation, BankFive’s scholarship honors the memory of the bank’s late CEOs and presidents.

The award considers academic achievement or financial need and is renewable each year for full-time students who continue to meet eligibility requirements.

“Helping students achieve educational success is a top priority for the community foundation,” said SouthCoast Community Foundation board Chair Gail Fortes. “Our 70-plus scholarships help young people across the south coast lead successful lives, and in partnership with BankFive, we are honored to continue to help lift the financial burden of attending college with the annual Presidential Scholarship Fund.”

The deadline to apply is Jan. 4, 2026. Learn more about the scholarship and how to apply at southcoastcf.org/2026scholarships.

BankFive has 18 locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including 13 full-service branches and five lending offices.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.