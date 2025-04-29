BankFive unveils renovated Main Street headquarters for 170th anniversary

FALL RIVER – Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank unveiled its recently renovated main office on April 23 as the institution celebrates its 170th anniversary.

The bank, which is also known as BankFive, was joined by Mayor Paul Coogan and other local officials as it unveiled the new office in front of members of the community.

The reconstructed corporate headquarters, located on Main Street, features a sleek modern exterior, a bright and welcoming lobby, and enhanced workspaces.

Portions of the building date back to the early 1900s. Other parts of the headquarters are more than 25 years old, according to the bank.

BankFive CEO and President Anne Tangen said it was time for a transformation that went beyond aesthetics to reflect the bank’s identity and forward-thinking approach.

“This renovation is about more than just a building. It’s a reflection of who we are today and where we’re headed,” she said. “We’ve created a space that blends our rich history with the modern tools and environment our customers and employees deserve.”

As part of this multimillion-dollar investment project – the largest recent development in the city – the bank’s Main Street branch was relocated to an adjacent space at 141 North Main St. due to the availability of more convenient parking.

The community bank, founded in 1855, is headquartered in Fall River and has 18 locations serving Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The bank has a branch in both Warwick and Bristol, as well as a mortgage lending office in Lincoln.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.