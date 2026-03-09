BankFive’s Medeiros, YMCA’s Coppolino among PBN’s 2026 C-Suite honorees recognized

PROVIDENCE - Paul Medeiros, executive vice president and director of commercial lending for BankFive, has been named the 2026 Career Achiever for Providence Business News' annual C-Suite Awards program.
Medeiros grew the commercial lending team as well as expanded into new markets such Bristol, Warwick and Cape Cod. His ability to create and maintain lasting business relationships exponentially increased BankFive's commercial portfolio over the course of his time with the company. Medeiros' work with commercial clients during the COVID pandemic was also recognized as a factor in those businesses' recovery, in helping them through the paycheck protection program loan process.
Marc Coppolino, Greater Providence YMCA's chief financial officer, has been named the program's 2026 Rising Star. He modernized the organization's financial infrastructure by implementing a new accounting system that significantly improved forecasting, budgeting and reporting, allowing the leadership team and board to have timely, accurate data to
support strategic decision-making. Coppolino also implemented a number of cost saving and operation streamlining measures.
Medeiros and Coppolino are among 12 top C-level executives from the public, private and nonprofit sectors being honored by the publication for their efforts as innovators, community leaders and role models. The honorees will be recognized at an awards event on April 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick
in Warwick.
The honorees were chosen in five categories – Career Achiever, Rising Star, Enterprise Private Company, Large Private Company, Small Private Company, Nonprofits/Social Service Agencies and Public Company Headquartered in Rhode Island – with some categories based on local employee count.
A special section highlighting each honoree will be published in PBN’s April 24-May 7 print and digital editions.
The other 2026 C-Suite honorees, based on category, are:
ENTERPRISE PRIVATE COMPANY
LARGE PRIVATE COMPANY
- Greg Cornett, Rhode Island Energy president
- Kimberly Hayes, FM head of global technologies and enablement services
SMALL PRIVATE COMPANY
- Michael Mattone, Navigant Credit Union senior vice president and chief retail banking and experience officer
- Jill DeShiro, Centreville Bank executive vice president and chief financial and chief operating officer
NONPROFITS/SOCIAL SERVICE AGENCIES
- Joseph Wroblewski, Abacus Health Solutions LLC. chief technology officer and managing partner
PUBLIC COMPANY HEADQUARTERED IN RHODE ISLAND
- Laura McNamara, Blackstone Valley Tourism Council director of events and community engagement
- Paul Fontaine, Providence College chief information officer and senior associate vice president
- Paula Fleming, Better Business Bureau, Eastern New England chief marketing officer and chief spokesperson
- Eric Shoen, Rhode Island College Foundation executive director
- Dorothy Costa, Brightstar Lottery senior vice president of people and culture
Tickets for PBN’s C-Suite Awards program can be purchased online at PBN.com
.