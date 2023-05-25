BankNewport Announces Carlos Cabral Vice President, Branch Manager of New Lincoln Branch

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Carlos Cabral has been named vice president, branch manager for the Bank’s new Lincoln branch at 3 Wake Robin Road (Wake Robin Square) scheduled to open in July 2023. In his role, he will be responsible for branch operations, customer service, and team development.

Cabral joined BankNewport in 2018 and has served in various positions, most recently as assistant branch manager of the Bank’s Johnston branch.

Cabral completed the Certified Financial Planning program at Bryant University in Smithfield, the Management Development Program with American Bankers Association, and holds Accident and Health Insurance Licenses in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. He has also earned his Series 6 and 63 Investment Licenses.