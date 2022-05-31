BankNewport awards $100K to Southern Rhode Island Volunteers

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently awarded $100,000 to Southern Rhode Island Volunteers, according to a news release.
The grant to the volunteer resource organization will support its work for basic needs for independent, senior adults in southern Rhode Island such as transportation, access to health care services, food and other needs.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
