BankNewport awards $115K in fall 2023 grants to 31 R.I. organizations

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently awarded more than $115,000 in grant funds to 31 organizations throughout Rhode Island that focus on areas of need, including basic needs and food insecurity, education and workforce development, children and families, arts and culture, and healthy lives, the bank announced.

The grants are part of the bank’s All In Giving program.

“Rhode Island is home to a myriad of organizations dedicated to providing essential services to our communities, particularly for those facing the greatest challenges,” Jack Murphy, CEO and president of BankNewport, said in a statement. “BankNewport takes great pride in its commitment to championing these organizations and their invaluable contributions.”

Recipients of the fall 2023 grants and how they will be used include:

Amenity Aid, which works to address hygiene poverty in Rhode Island.

Art Connection Rhode Island to support its Connecting Lives with Art program.

Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island to support its Healthy Habits program to address food insecurity.

Boys Town New England to support its Family Home Residential Program.

Bristol Middle Passage Port Marker Project to support its Bristol Middle Passage Memorial Sculpture Fund.

Child & Family Services to support its Supportive Housing Program.

Comprehensive Community Action Program to purchase technology for its Learn to Earn Youth Skills Center.

Crossroads Rhode Island to supports its essential services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

DaVinci Center for Community Progress to support its Generations United program.

Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District to support the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm program.

Elmwood Avenue Church of God to support its Refugee Relief Program.

Family Service of Rhode Island to support its Residential Treatment Home.

FirstWorks, which works to expand arts education programming for under-resourced students in Providence, Pawtucket and Newport.

Friends of Newport Skate Park, which will apply the grant toward building a new skatepark in the North End of Newport.

Hasbro Children’s Hospital to expand its Food is Medicine program for food-insecure patients.

John Clark Nursing & Retirement Center, which will put the grant toward its outdoor programming/courtyard pergola project.

Lucy’s Hearth to support its therapeutic/sensory program for children experiencing homelessness.

MAE Organization for the Homeless to support its Basic Life Needs Program.

McAuley Ministries to support its Healthy Meals and Food Pantry Program.

Newport Middle Passage Port Marker Project, which will put the grant toward its Newport Middle Passage Memorial, a UNESCO Site of Memory.

Providence Promise to support its financial literacy and empowerment activities.

Rhode Island Community Food Bank, which will put the grant toward hunger relief for low-income individuals and families.

Rhode Island Hospitality Education Foundation to support its Student Career Summit.

Sojourner House, which will put the grant toward its campaign for a new building on Westminster Street in Providence.

St. John’s Lodge Food Bank to supports its fresh food initiative for the Portsmouth Emergency Food Bank.

Proactive holiday donations were also distributed to the following six organizations: Corliss Institute, General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Rhode Island (veterans project), Good Neighbors, J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center, Turning Around Ministries, and West End Community Center to provide hope and help this holiday season.

For more information or to apply for a grant, visit banknewport.com/community/charitable-giving.