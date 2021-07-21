BankNewport awards $212K in grants to local nonprofits

NEWPORT – BankNewport announced July 13 that it had distributed $212,000 in grants to 16 local nonprofits that had their operations and outreach negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BankNewport said the grants are focused on food insecurity, health services, education, skills training and underserved populations.

The Newport County YMCA received a $100,000 grant for its building campaign, BankNewport said. The other organizations received grants ranging from $2,500 to $25,000.

The nonprofits that received grants are:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island

College Visions

Comprehensive Community Action Program

East Bay Food Pantry

Inspiring Minds

Jonnycake Center for Hope

Newport Hospital Foundation’s Expansion of the Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center

Newport County YMCA Building Campaign

Project Goal

Providence Public Library

Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School

San Miguel School

Star Kids Scholarship Program

St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph’s Rectory in Newport

Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice

VNA of Care New England

