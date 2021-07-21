BankNewport awards $212K in grants to local nonprofits

NEWPORT – BankNewport announced July 13 that it had distributed $212,000 in grants to 16 local nonprofits that had their operations and outreach negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BankNewport said the grants are focused on food insecurity, health services, education, skills training and underserved populations.
The Newport County YMCA received a $100,000 grant for its building campaign, BankNewport said. The other organizations received grants ranging from $2,500 to $25,000.
The nonprofits that received grants are:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island
- College Visions
- Comprehensive Community Action Program
- East Bay Food Pantry
- Inspiring Minds
- Jonnycake Center for Hope
- Newport Hospital Foundation’s Expansion of the Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center
- Newport County YMCA Building Campaign
- Project Goal
- Providence Public Library
- Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School
- San Miguel School
- Star Kids Scholarship Program
- St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph’s Rectory in Newport
- Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice
- VNA of Care New England
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
