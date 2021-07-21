BankNewport awards $212K in grants to local nonprofits

NEWPORT – BankNewport announced July 13 that it had distributed $212,000 in grants to 16 local nonprofits that had their operations and outreach negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BankNewport said the grants are focused on food insecurity, health services, education, skills training and underserved populations.

The Newport County YMCA received a $100,000 grant for its building campaign, BankNewport said. The other organizations received grants ranging from $2,500 to $25,000.

 

The nonprofits that received grants are:

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island
  • College Visions
  • Comprehensive Community Action Program
  • East Bay Food Pantry
  • Inspiring Minds
  • Jonnycake Center for Hope
  • Newport Hospital Foundation’s Expansion of the Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center
  • Newport County YMCA Building Campaign
  • Project Goal
  • Providence Public Library
  • Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School
  • San Miguel School
  • Star Kids Scholarship Program
  • St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph’s Rectory in Newport
  • Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice
  • VNA of Care New England

