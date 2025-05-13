BankNewport awards $23K grant to Child & Family’s Supportive Housing Program

NEWPORT – BankNewport has awarded a $23,000 grant to social service agency Child & Family to support its Supportive Housing Program.

The program, which provides safe housing and case management for local homeless families, serves up to 12 families per year by connecting them with resources to help secure permanent housing.

BankNewport’s grant is also going to help the program’s participants gain access to health care, vocational and educational support, and financial coaching through workshops.

“Our mission is to strengthen families and communities across Rhode Island, and that begins with stable housing,” said Marty Sinnott, CEO and president of Child & Family. “Thanks to BankNewport’s generous support, we can continue to provide the tools and services families need to thrive and avoid deeper involvement in the child welfare system.”

In the past year alone, the Supportive Housing Program has:

Housed nine mothers and 22 children.

Helped three families transition into permanent housing after achieving self-sufficiency goals.

Partnered with local organizations, including People’s Credit Union, for financial literacy and nutrition programming.

Built a community garden and hosted wellness-focused group activities.

In 2025, the program aims to:

Support a minimum of eight homeless families annually through case management and housing assistance.

Ensure 75% of families secure permanent housing within 24 months.

Enroll at least 75% of families involved with the R.I. Department of Children, Youth & Families in evidence-based family preservation services.

Ensure 80% of participants maintain up-to-date routine health care and behavioral health visits.

Over the last five years, BankNewport has awarded more than $7.7 million in grants, sponsorships and donations to nonprofits that serve Rhode Island.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.