BankNewport awards $45,000 for R.I. nonprofit food programs

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently awarded $45,000 in grants to four Rhode Island organizations that fight food insecurity, according to a news release.
The grants were awarded to Barrington Tap-In, McCauley Ministries, The Salvation Army Providence Corps and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
The grants will help support hot meals, food pantries and other food-related programming by these nonprofits.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.