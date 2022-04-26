BankNewport awards $45,000 for R.I. nonprofit food programs

BANKNEWPORT recently awarded $45,000 in grants to four Rhode Island organizations that fight food insecurity, including McAuley Ministries in Providence. Pictured from left: Carmen Diaz-Jusino, vice president, community development officer for BankNewport; Yvette Kenner, administrator for McAuley Ministries; Barbara Haynes, executive director for McAuley Ministries; and Erin Mallo, vice president and branch manager for BankNewport. / COURTESY BANKNEWPORT

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently awarded $45,000 in grants to four Rhode Island organizations that fight food insecurity, according to a news release.

The grants were awarded to Barrington Tap-In, McCauley Ministries, The Salvation Army Providence Corps and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

The grants will help support hot meals, food pantries and other food-related programming by these nonprofits.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

