BankNewport awards $4K grant to Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket to support after-school program

NEWPORT – BankNewport awarded a $4,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket to support its Out of School Time program.

The program works with youths between the ages of 5 to 18 in Pawtucket, Central Falls and the surrounding community.

The program serves more than 300 youths per day, providing a safe and nurturing environment focused on learning, growth and development.

Through a wide array of high-yield activities, the program supports four key areas of youth development: academic success, confident self-expression through the arts, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

The program, which mostly serves youths from low- to moderate-income families, also offers multilingual tutoring and learning opportunities for science, technology, engineering and math. Meanwhile, the club’s Youth Mental Health Collaborative provides social-emotional support to promote resilience and positive relationships among members of the program.

Students receive transportation, a hot meal, homework assistance and access to a variety of engaging activities each day, according to BankNewport.

BankNewport CEO and President Jack Murphy described the after-school program as crucial in making a difference in the lives of young people.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket’s Out of School Time program is a great local example of how comprehensive youth support services can foster success in and out of the classroom,” Murphy said.

Goals of the 2024-2025 Out of School Time program include:

Ensuring that 90% of members who receive homework help or tutoring are on grade level by the end of the year.

Expanding access to programming regardless of background, with low-cost membership and inclusive services.

Enhancing social-emotional wellness through targeted programming and support services.

The program’s impact is evaluated through school report cards, tutor evaluations, member surveys and participation in the National Youth Outcomes Initiative.

Additionally, the club proudly serves as a community-based organization for Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s Learn365 RI initiative, which focuses on combating learning loss and chronic absenteeism across Rhode Island.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.