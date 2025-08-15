BankNewport banks on staying active

PBN Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island 2025 Awards

100-499 EMPLOYEES #2. BankNewport

CEO (or equivalent): John F. “Jack” Murphy, CEO and president

Number of employees: 321

FROM MASSAGES AND HEALTHY SNACKS to rock climbing, flexible scheduling and financial webinars, BankNewport buys into health and wellness in a big way.

Close to 100% of the Newport-based bank’s employees participate in some type of company-sponsored health benefit program.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank revamped its on-site wellness center and vitality wellness programming with the addition of a Peloton bike and new strength training and recovery equipment. Since January 2024, wellness center visits have increased nearly 85%.

“The wellness program is created to address the specific needs of our employees,” said Ryan Camara, BankNewport vice president and human resources manager. “The goal is to provide employees with tools, resources and education to help them reach optimal physical, emotional and financial health.”

BankNewport recently began offering employee clubs featuring walking, running, pickleball and book groups. In the past year, the book club welcomed 19 members who read 12 books together, while the walking club featured 19 participants who logged 205 miles.

A Healthy Thought:

‘Wellness [here] isn’t a perk; it’s a pillar of our culture. If our employees are thriving, so will the organization.’

RYAN CAMARA, BankNewport vice president and human resources manager