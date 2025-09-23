BankNewport celebrates 10 years of summer internships with completion of 2025 program

WESTERLY – BankNewport is celebrating a decade of its summer internships with the completion of its 2025 program, in which nine college students learned practical experience and professional development in the financial industry.

This year’s BankNewport summer internship program featured students Jared Whittaker, Mitchell Higgins, Alec Pawlowicz, Parker Mabbett, Keagan Gasbarro, Aqila Haidari, Ava Moffitt, Alyssa Daft and Louis Murphy III.

Since launching in 2015, the program has hosted more than 95 interns, with 14 returning to start full-time careers at BankNewport, the bank said.

Participants develop practical skills through rotations in various departments, one-on-one sessions with executives, and leadership workshops aimed at preparing them for careers in banking and finance.

BankNewport offers internships year-round, but the largest group participates in the summer session.

In 2025, summer interns supported business credit analysis, underwriting and financial operations, gaining hands-on experience in retail and commercial banking through daily rotations.

Students who participated in the internship sharpened their professional skills through leadership workshops on personal branding, presentations and mindfulness, while also taking part in community service projects with Habitat for Humanity and Newport’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, according to the bank.

Each intern also met individually with BankNewport CEO and President Jack Murphy for mentorship and career guidance.

“This program reflects our long-standing commitment to talent development and to investing in Rhode Island’s future workforce,” Murphy said. “As we celebrate its 10th year, we are proud of the impact it has had on students, the career opportunities it has created, and the value it continues to bring to the bank.”

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.