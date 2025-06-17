BankNewport Charitable Foundation awards over $400K to 60 nonprofits

NEWPORT – The BankNewport Charitable Foundation awarded over $400,000 to more than 60 Rhode Island nonprofits with its spring 2025 grants, funding programs in areas such as the arts, food security, education and health, the bank announced Monday.

“BankNewport is committed to creating lasting impact in the communities we serve,” said CEO and President Jack Murphy. “It’s a privilege to extend grants to those organizations that are doing the incredible work of providing resources and care for those most in need.”

Among the grant recipients were the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England for Camp Rocky Farm, with funding to be used for outdoor site improvements; the Central Falls Children’s Foundation for the Central Falls Education Strategy Initiative; the Jamestown Community Farm for the One Chance Campaign; the Newport Hospital Foundation for Therapeutic Outdoor Space at Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center; and the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation for the Cancer Survivorship and Wellbeing facility in Lincoln.

Other recipients of the spring 2025 grants include:

AccessPoint RI, to support sensory room equipment.

Amos House, to support its soup kitchen.

Aquidneck Community Table, for its Food Explorers Learning Program and youth outreach efforts.

Beautiful Day, to support kitchen equipment needs for its Afghan Women’s Food Entrepreneurship Program.

Benjamin Church Senior Center, to support fitness and recreational programs for seniors in Bristol.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island, for its Family Empowerment and Investment Fund.

Blithewold Mansions, Gardens and Arboretum, to support the Water and Rock Garden Preservation Project.

Capital Good Fund, for its Financial and Health Coaching Program.

Centro de Innovación Mujer Latina, to help furnish and equip its new office in Providence.

Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic, to support its Emergency Room Diversion initiative.

College Visions, to support the College Success Program and College Access Program.

Community String Project, for string music instruction and instruments for under-resourced youths.

Comprehensive Community Action Program, to purchase food for its pantry serving food-insecure households.

DESIGNxRI, for Newport County Design Catalyst and Launch programs.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, to support hunger relief and wellness programs for Newport County residents.

East Bay Food Pantry, to expand hunger relief programs in the East Bay.

FAB Newport, for its wellness and financial literacy initiatives.

Federal Hill House, for its senior services support program.

FirstWorks, to deliver accessible arts education for under-resourced students in Providence, Pawtucket, Central Falls and Newport.

George Hail Free Library, to support a new book drop that is compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Good Neighbors, to support its community kitchen and supplemental food pantry.

Hope & Main, to support the Main Street Meals program.

International Yacht Restoration School, to provide need-based student scholarships.

Jewish Collaborative Services, to expand mental health and well-being services for all community members.

Local Return, to support the Choose Indie Local Rhode Island Campaign.

Looking Upwards, for its Aquidneck Island Day Camp.

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, for its home-delivered meal program.

Newport Art Museum, to support “Free for All” community arts programing.

Newport Partnership for Families, to support the Reading Reaps Rewards summer literacy program.

Newport Restoration Foundation, for the A Matter of Truth exhibition at Vernon House.

Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, to support expanded food distribution.

ONE Neighborhood Builders, for pre-development activities at Sheridan Village in Providence.

Pawtucket Central Falls Development, to support its Homeownership Program.

Potter League for Animals, for its Community Navigator Program.

Project GOAL, to support academic tutoring and mentoring programs that combine soccer with educational enrichment.

Project Weber/RENEW, to support its basic needs provision program.

Providence Public Library, for its Technology Career Pathway workforce program.

Refugee Dream Center, for its Financial Literacy Program.

Rhode Island Slave History Medallions, to support the Newport Black History Walking Tour program and a Juneteenth cultural program.

Rhode Island School for Progressive Education, to expand accelerated teacher certification and multilingual learner programs.

Rhode Island SPCA, to support the Paws to Learn program for teens with disabilities.

Rhode Islanders Sponsoring Education, to provide mentoring and wrap-around educational support for children.

San Miguel School of Providence, for its student sponsorship program.

Sophia Academy, to support its 3D technology-based marine science curriculum.

South County Health Foundation, to help fund cardiac and interventional radiology lab equipment.

South County Museum, to support its Textile Traditions and Sustainability preservation project.

St. Vincent de Paul Society – St. Joseph Conference in Newport, to provide emergency financial assistance.

Star Kids Scholarship Program, for scholarships and wrap-around support for disadvantaged youths.

The Learning Community, for its Exploratorium after-school and summer program focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math, or STEAM.

The Salvation Army – Providence Corps, to support its basic needs emergency assistance program.

Tides Family Services, to support its Pathways to Stability hardship fund for families.

Trinity Repertory Company, for arts education and its community engagement program.

Turning Around Ministries, for its Helping Hand program.

YMCA of Greater Providence, for after-school academic tutoring, leadership training and career readiness programming.

Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, for its maternal child health program.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.