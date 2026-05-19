BankNewport Charitable Foundation awards over $470K in spring grants

NEWPORT – The BankNewport Charitable Foundation awarded more than $470,000 in its spring 2026 grant cycle, supporting nearly 50 nonprofit organizations across Rhode Island.

The funding spans programs focused on arts and culture, basic needs, education and community health, the foundation said, as it continues its annual investment in local nonprofit services.

“BankNewport is proud to support organizations that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of Rhode Islanders every day,” said Jack Murphy, CEO and president. “These grants help advance important work across the state, and we’re honored to partner with nonprofits that are expanding opportunity, improving well-being and meeting critical needs.”

Among the larger awards, the foundation allocated $100,000 to the Newport Hospital Foundation to help acquire a da Vinci robotic surgical system for minimally invasive procedures. Also, the Friends of Middletown Public Library received $50,000 toward its children’s room as part of an ongoing capital campaign.

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The following organizations received grants in the corresponding categories:

Arts & Culture:

FirstWorks , for its Family & Arts Education Programs in Providence, Pawtucket, Central Falls and Newport.

, for its Family & Arts Education Programs in Providence, Pawtucket, Central Falls and Newport. Greenwich Odeum , to support its 100th anniversary restoration project, including installation of a new marquee that pays tribute to the theater’s past.

, to support its 100th anniversary restoration project, including installation of a new marquee that pays tribute to the theater’s past. Newport Art Museum , for its “Free for All” Saturday Community Arts Programming.

, for its “Free for All” Saturday Community Arts Programming. Newport Restoration Foundation , for its Keeping History Above Water yearlong community programming.

, for its Keeping History Above Water yearlong community programming. Providence Performing Arts Center , to support a sensory-friendly, neuro-divergent performance of “Bill Blagg’s Family Magic.”

, to support a sensory-friendly, neuro-divergent performance of “Bill Blagg’s Family Magic.” Rhode Island Slave History Medallions, to support the Juneteenth Semi Quincentennial Celebration, Newport Black History Walking Tours and Juneteenth cultural event.

Basic Needs:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island , for its Family Empowerment and Investment Fund.

, for its Family Empowerment and Investment Fund. Boys and Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island , to support its Healthy Habits Kitchen after-school initiative.

, to support its Healthy Habits Kitchen after-school initiative. Centro de Innovación Mujer Latina , for its Warehouse Project serving families facing economic hardship and housing transitions.

, for its Warehouse Project serving families facing economic hardship and housing transitions. East Bay Community Development Corp. , to support the purchase of a transit van for seniors needing transportation to medical appointments, food pantries and community programs.

, to support the purchase of a transit van for seniors needing transportation to medical appointments, food pantries and community programs. FAB Newport , for its Healthy Meals Program serving youths participating in their summer programming.

, for its Healthy Meals Program serving youths participating in their summer programming. Farm Fresh Rhode Island , for its Bonus Bucks program that helps Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program users.

, for its Bonus Bucks program that helps Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program users. Good Neighbors , to support its Food for Kids seasonal initiative.

, to support its Food for Kids seasonal initiative. Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island , for its Home Delivered Meal Program.

, for its Home Delivered Meal Program. Pawtucket Central Falls Development , for its U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-approved pre-purchase Homebuyer Education Program.

, for its U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-approved pre-purchase Homebuyer Education Program. Project Weber/RENEW , to support basic needs resources for unhoused and at-risk individuals.

, to support basic needs resources for unhoused and at-risk individuals. St. Vincent De Paul Society , Saint Joseph Conference, to provide emergency financial assistance to Newport County residents facing crisis.

, Saint Joseph Conference, to provide emergency financial assistance to Newport County residents facing crisis. Trinity Church, Newport, to support community meals hosted each month.

Education Success:

The Children’s Workshop Foundation , to support the purchase of a transit van for food delivery and program coordination across six school locations.

, to support the purchase of a transit van for food delivery and program coordination across six school locations. College Visions , for Newport Summer Prep career exploration programming.

, for Newport Summer Prep career exploration programming. Community String Project , for string music instruction and instruments for low-income youths.

, for string music instruction and instruments for low-income youths. The Empowerment Factory , for after-school and community program supplies serving Pawtucket and Providence students.

, for after-school and community program supplies serving Pawtucket and Providence students. IYRS School of Technology & Trade , for its scholarship fund supporting need-based students.

, for its scholarship fund supporting need-based students. The Learning Community , for its Exploratorium after-school and summer program focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

, for its Exploratorium after-school and summer program focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Looking Upwards , for its Inclusive Aquidneck Island Day Camp.

, for its Inclusive Aquidneck Island Day Camp. Project Goal Inc. , to support after-school education, mentoring, tutoring, life skills and soccer programming.

, to support after-school education, mentoring, tutoring, life skills and soccer programming. Providence Public Library , for its Technology Career Pathway workforce program.

, for its Technology Career Pathway workforce program. Rhode Island School for Progressive Education , to expand Accelerated Teacher Certification, English to Speakers of Other Languages, and Multilingual Learner Endorsement programs.

, to expand Accelerated Teacher Certification, English to Speakers of Other Languages, and Multilingual Learner Endorsement programs. Sail Newport , to support the Jason Titunik Racing Education Center.

, to support the Jason Titunik Racing Education Center. San Miguel School of Providence , for its 2026-2027 academic sponsorship program.

, for its 2026-2027 academic sponsorship program. STEAM Box , to support transportation vouchers and meals for youths participating in workforce-aligned STEAM learning.

, to support transportation vouchers and meals for youths participating in workforce-aligned STEAM learning. Star Kids Scholarship Program , for educational and wraparound supports for youths.

, for educational and wraparound supports for youths. United States Sailing Association , for STEM activity materials for students.

, for STEM activity materials for students. YMCA of Greater Providence , for Providence Youth Services programming focused on STEM, leadership and wellness development.

, for Providence Youth Services programming focused on STEM, leadership and wellness development. Youth In Action, to support youth programming, transportation, leadership development and service learning.

Healthy Lives, Thriving Communities:

Aquidneck Community Table , for its Food Explorers Program.

, for its Food Explorers Program. Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic , to expand access to essential diagnostic screenings for low-income adults.

, to expand access to essential diagnostic screenings for low-income adults. Domestic Violence Resource Center , for its Safe Housing Program.

, for its Safe Housing Program. Hope & Main , to advance inclusive culinary entrepreneurship through Spanish-language training.

, to advance inclusive culinary entrepreneurship through Spanish-language training. Melior Inc. , to expand access to vaccinations and preventative health services.

, to expand access to vaccinations and preventative health services. Newport Mental Health , for its Engage and Thrive project serving youths and families in Newport County.

, for its Engage and Thrive project serving youths and families in Newport County. Potter League for Animals , for its Community Navigator Program.

, for its Community Navigator Program. Rhode Island Land Trust Council , to support statewide efforts that strengthen local land trusts and expand equitable access to nature.

, to support statewide efforts that strengthen local land trusts and expand equitable access to nature. Shri Service Corps , to expand wellness support for adults with disabilities through community art and adaptive yoga classes.

, to expand wellness support for adults with disabilities through community art and adaptive yoga classes. Tiverton Farmers Market , to support a safe and accessible platform for local farms, food producers, makers, artists and musicians.

, to support a safe and accessible platform for local farms, food producers, makers, artists and musicians. Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, for its Maternal and Child Health program serving Newport County.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.