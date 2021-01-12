BankNewport debuts new customer relationship management platform

NEWPORT – BankNewport has partnered with industry customer relationship management software provider 360 View to implement its CRM growth platform, according to a news release.

The platform, as well as an automated marketing module and customer-specific messaging feature, are intended to further the bank’s commitment to leading-edge technology and maintaining individual customer relationships, the release stated.

The software also includes analytics software that will allow the bank to make more data-driven assessments and decisions to assist in its services and marketing efforts.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

